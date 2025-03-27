Naresh Agastya, Rabiya Khatoon’s romantic drama titled 'Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha'

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) The makers of director Vipin’s upcoming romantic musical drama, featuring actor Naresh Agastya in the lead, on Thursday announced the film’s title as ‘Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha’.

Naresh Agastya has been in the limelight ever since he impressed audiences with his brilliant performance in the super hit series ‘Vikkatakavi’.

The actor has now signed this project - a content-rich musical romantic drama directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the banner of Sunethra Entertainment Private Limited.

On Thursday, the makers of the film, apart from revealing the title of the film, also released the cool and breezy first look poster of the film.

The first look poster has Naresh Agastya sporting a thoughtful smile. Rabia Khatoon, who made an impression in the Tamil film ‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’ that was directed by actor Dhanush, is seen in the poster, casting a gentle and charming look.

The guitar placed between the lead pair, with misty hills in the backdrop gives one an idea of what the film will be all about.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that veteran Tamil actor Radhika Sarathkumar will be seen playing a key role in this film, which will also feature actors Suman and Aamani in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Mohana Krishna and music for the film has been scored by Justin Prabhakaran. National Award-winning art director Thota Tharani has headed the art direction department while Marthand K. Venkatesh is the film’s editor.

Sources say that the shooting of the film has been completed and that post-production work is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.