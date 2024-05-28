Narendra Modi will become PM for 3rd time: Ex- Haryana CM Khattar

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar said on Tuesday that the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and Narendra Modi will become the country's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

He also claimed that the lone Assembly seat in Karnal will also be won by the saffron party.

"Congress has appeared nervous throughout the elections, which will be the biggest reason for Congress's defeat," the former Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here at the BJP office.

While addressing the media, former Chief Minister Khattar also raised the issue of bogus votes.

He also spoke about taking strict action against those officials who harassed people despite the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"In the six phases of elections held so far, NDA has won 360 to 370 seats. Now, as soon as the seventh phase of elections is completed, we will cross the 400-mark and a strong government will be formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji," he said.

Launching a scathing attack at the Opposition INDIA bloc, the former Chief Minister said that INDIA bloc members could not even choose a single universally accepted leader.

"A lot of differences have been seen within the Opposition. Every leader which is part of the INDIA bloc is desperate to win elections and become the Prime Minister of the country."

While slamming Congress, the former Chief Minister said that Congress used to scare people in the name of Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370 but the Modi government built the Ram Temple, removed Article 370 and abolished triple talaq.

He added that Congress considers Muslims as a votebank.

"Congress wants to give OBC reservations to Muslims, but Prime Minister Modi will not allow this to happen."

The former Chief Minister said that Congress made false promises in the Lok Sabha elections that if Congress formed the government, Rs 1 lakh would be given to women.

He asked the Congress how Rs 100,000 will be given to 40 crore people.

"They (Congress) don't even have any such plan. The opposition is only doing politics of lies."

He added that the Aam Aadmi Party's statements that Haryana is blocking water was wrong.

He claimed that water is being provided from Haryana to Delhi like before.

The former Chief Minister said that the voting percentage this time was four per cent less as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Election analysts have said that Lok Sabha poll result is in favour of the BJP which will be out on June 4.

However, Former Chief Minister Khattar accepted that the victory margin of the BJP will be less in Rohtak and Sirsa, but BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

"The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government has a complete majority. There will be 41 MLAs on June 4. Two JJP MLAs are with us. We have 45 MLAs out of 88. Our government is in the majority. We have 2 JJPs, one Haryana Lokhit Party, and three Independent MLAs. There is no threat to our government. The BJP government will complete its term in the state," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.