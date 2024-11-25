Naqvi calls for unity amid communal tension in Sambhal; slams Oppn

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday condemned the Opposition for blaming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for the recent violence in Sambhal where four youths were killed in police action following a stone-pelting incident, emphasising the need for harmony and unity to counter those creating disruptions.

Naqvi's remarks come amid rising tensions and a heated political exchange following the Sambhal incident.

Chaos erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday as a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid led to violent clashes between locals and the police, leading to the deaths of four youths. The authorities on Monday imposed strict security measures and enforced prohibitory orders to shut down schools and colleges and suspended Internet services in the area.

Outsiders have been prohibited from entering Sambhal till December 1 and no public representatives will be allowed to visit the area. Along with this, public gatherings have also been banned for now.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of orchestrating the violence to divert attention from electoral issues.

"A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to create chaos, ensuring no debate on election issues could take place," Yadav alleged during a press conference in Lucknow.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi took to X and posted, "The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate."

"The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible," he added.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi wrote in a post on social media platform X on Monday, "The attitude of the state government towards the sudden dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is very unfortunate. The way the administration acted in haste in such a sensitive matter without listening to the other side and without taking both the parties into confidence, shows that the government itself spoiled the atmosphere."

Reacting sharply to these accusations, Naqvi said, "We must combat such communal disturbances with the power of harmony. Instead of exploiting communal tensions for political gains, we need to address the sensitive wounds they cause. Those celebrating or fueling such events are enemies of society and of humanity."

Speaking to IANS, he dismissed allegations against the BJP, pointing instead to the historical record of communal violence under previous governments.

"Some political parties accuse the BJP of being behind such incidents, but if the history of communal riots, massacres, and genocides is examined, they would be embarrassed. Congress, which ruled the country for decades, oversaw thousands of communal riots, including Bhagalpur, Bhiwandi, Aligarh, and the Delhi riots of 1984. These incidents have left an indelible stain on their record," Naqvi said.

The BJP leader stressed that communal violence cannot be justified, irrespective of when or where it occurs.

"Whether riots last for years or hours, they remain a blot on humanity. We must eradicate this scourge of communalism with the strength of unity. It is the collective responsibility of the government, administration, society, and political parties to break the morale of those perpetrating such acts and strengthen harmony within the community," he added.

