Nanda Yadav calls the screening of ‘Shantiniketan’ at this International Film Festival a ‘special moment’

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Nanda Yadav has described the screening of her film ‘Shantiniketan’ at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival as a truly ‘special moment.’

The film, which has garnered attention for its unique storyline and compelling direction, was earlier recognized on a wide scale. Nanda won the special jury mention for best actress award for 'Shantiniketan' in the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in the presence of Ashutosh Gowarikar, Farah Khan, & others.

Speaking about the film’s screening, Nanda shared, “This is a special moment for me and my director Deepankar Prakash that our first film together, "Shantiniketan,” is out to receive all the love. I have worked very hard for this project, and it is always a good feeling as an actor that your work is being appreciated and recognized critically as well as in front of a large audience. I am looking forward to the screening of Shantiniketan, and I am confident that people there will enjoy watching this. Looking forward to everyone's love and feedback.”

The screening will take place on 7th March at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, which is organized by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy for the Government of Karnataka. This year marks the 16th edition of the reputed film festival, with the critically acclaimed film 'Shantiniketan' being screened this year.

Meanwhile, Nanda Yadav is best known for her work in projects like “The Letters," “Why Cheat India," 'Shiksha Mandal, and many more.

She was last seen in “Shiksha Mandal,” written and directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Gauhar Khan. The crime drama series, centered on a medical entrance exam scam in India, premiered on MX Player on September 15, 2022.

The story of Shiksha Mandal was based on true events surrounding the Vyapam scam, one of the largest medical entrance exam scandals in India.

