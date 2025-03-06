Nayanthara-starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ is a film that will truly transcend regional cinema and connect with audiences globally, says Sundar C

Chennai, Mar 6 (IANS) Well known director Sundar C, who is now directing the pan Indian film ‘Maha Shakthi’ (‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ in Tamil), featuring Nayanthara in the lead, says that this film will truly transcend regional cinema and connect with audiences across India and the world.

Sundar C, who is hailed as the king of franchise films in Tamil cinema, says ‘Maha Shakthi’ will combine breathtaking visuals, high-octane action, and emotionally charged storytelling.

Expressing his excitement, the director said, "I believe in making films that entertain, engage, and leave an impact. With ‘Maha Shakthi’, we are taking everything to the next level—bigger action, deeper rooted storytelling, and a visual grandeur like never before. This is a film that will truly transcend regional cinema and connect with audiences across India and globally. With Nayanthara leading this franchise, the journey has just begun.”

Although the Tamil version has been titled ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, ‘Maha Shakthi’ is a standalone story and marks the beginning of a brand-new cinematic franchise, the makers said in a statement.

Ivy Entertainment and Vels Film International, under the leadership of Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, have joined forces to produce Maha Shakthi, a grand-scale cinematic spectacle with a ₹100 crore budget. A grand muhuratam for the film took place in Chennai today.

The film, set to captivate audiences across India and internationally, stars Nayanthara in the lead role as a divine protector, alongside notable names such as Regina Cassandrra in an intense role and Yogi Babu in a comic performance.

The cast also includes senior versatile actor Urvashi, along with Garuda Ram and Ajay Ghosh. It was also revealed that noted actor Duniya Vijay will play the role of the antagonist, bringing a strong and intense presence that adds tension and depth to the battle between good and evil.

Nayanthara brings her unmatched screen presence and versatility to the role of a powerful divine force. Her portrayal promises a perfect blend of grace and intensity, adding depth to the narrative.

"Playing this role is more than just a performance—it’s an emotion. Maha Shakthi carries a power beyond cinema, and with Sundar sir’s vision, we are bringing a story that will leave an impact on every audience member. I’m thrilled to be part of this grand journey,” said Nayanthara.

"At Vels Film International, we have always pushed the boundaries of storytelling and scale. Along with Ivy Entertainment, we wanted to bring a film that is deeply rooted in our culture but speaks to audiences everywhere. Maha Shakthi is not just another grand production; it’s a phenomenon that will redefine commercial cinema and take Indian films to an even bigger global stage,” added Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Producer, Vels Film International.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.