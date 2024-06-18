Nana Patole's feet-washing act by party worker caught on camera, BJP tears into Congress

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has found himself in the firing line after a video of his feet-washing act by a party worker landed on social media, evoking strong criticism from netizens.

In the viral video, the Maha Congress president can be seen getting his mud-stained feet and leg washed by a party worker. He is also not seen showing any reluctance while the latter bows down before him to wash his feet with water.

The incident reportedly happened in Wadgaon of Akola district on Monday, where he went to attend his birthday celebration, organised by a party worker. While returning from the event, his feet got soiled with mud. While the party worker washed his feet with water, it was recorded on camera by someone in the crowd.

The disgraceful and distasteful conduct by the senior Congress leader has also left the party red-faced and is inviting diatribes from the BJP.

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and its Maharashtra unit chief for brazen abuse of power and also accused it of promoting a ‘feudal mindset’.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, taking to X handle wrote, “Congress has a nawabi feudal shehzada mindset. They treat the public and workers like ghulam and themselves as kings and queens.”

He also pointed out that such a disgraceful act was happening when the party was in Opposition and added one can imagine what will happen when they are in power.

“Nana Patole and Congress must apologise for insulting the public,” he demanded.

Under fire Nana Patole, when confronted by the newsmen for ‘forcing workers into slavery’, said that he comes from a farming community and he harbours no such intentions.

“Thank you for giving publicity,” he said in taunting remarks while accusing the BJP of making a mountain out of molehill over the controversy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.