NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to partake in an online survey to share their views and opinions on his eleven years of governance and also about India’s growth journey under the current dispensation.

The Prime Minister also shared a weblink, which guides the users to the online survey page on the NaMo portal.

“Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years,” PM Modi wrote in a post on his X handle.

The survey titled ‘Jan Man Survey’ seeks to elicit people’s opinion on multiple local and national issues, including the country’s growth trajectory in past 11 years.

The users can participate in the survey by downloading the NaMo App. They can do so by either giving a missed call to phone number1800 20 90 920.

Users can also participate in the survey by visiting the NaMo portal and download the link either by entering their phone number or scanning the QR code.

Notably, June 9 marks the completion of eleven years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government in power and also marks the first anniversary of Modi 3.0. It was on this day that PM Modi and his ministers took the oath of office for a record third term.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wrote on X about the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ as the guiding principle of his governance and also elaborated on how the NDA government delivered pathbreaking changes in the last eleven years with speed, scale and sensitivity.

“The last eleven years have brought many positive changes and boosted Ease of Living”, he said.

“The NaMo App takes you through this transformative journey in an innovative manner, through interactive games, quizzes, surveys and other such formats that inform, engage and inspire,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.