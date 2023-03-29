Namibian cheetah 'Siyaya' delivers four cubs at Kuno

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) A Namibian cheetah 'Siyaya' has delivered four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials involved in the conservation project stated that all the four cubs were healthy and doing fine. A team of experts are keeping a close watch on the mother and cubs' health conditions.

Expressing his happiness, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that for the first time the state has welcomed four cubs at Kuno National Park. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a big gift for Madhya Pradesh on his birthday (September 17, 2022). It is good news for all of us," Chouhan added.

Incidentally, the news comes just after a female Namibian cheetah 'Sasha' died of renal infection on Monday. Since then, questions have been raised about her health history.

On September 17, 2022 eight Namibian cheetahs were brought to India and released by PM Modi at Kuno National Park. In the second batch, as many as 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa on February 18 and thus a total of 20 cheetahs have been released at Kuno.

Of the lot, 'Sasha' died on Monday, while the remaining 19 are doing fine, said Rajesh Chouhan, chief forest officer in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan also ruled out speculation that two more cheetahs were unhealthy.

