Nalin Prabhat takes over as new J&K DGP

Srinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) IPS officer Nalin Prabhat took over as Jammu and Kashmir's new Director General of Police on Tuesday, succeeding R.R. Swain, who retired from service on September 30, in the key post.

Swain, a 1990 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been a highly distinguished police officer with a long and impeccable service record encompassing several key postings in J&K and outside. He had a long stint with RAW after which he was called back to J&K to head the CID during the turbulent times till he took over as the DGP in October 2023. He has left behind a legacy of competence, integrity, honesty and steadfast commitment to duty which will stand the J&K Police in good stead throughout a challenging future.

Prabhat, a 1992 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, headed the National Security Guard, before he was sent on a 4-year deputation to the AGMUT cadre and posted as Special DGP in J&K. He is not new to J&K, having served here as DIG and later as the IG in the CRPF, while doing anti-militancy and law and order duties in complete synergy with the army and the local police.

He is seen as an able successor to the legacy left behind by Swain because of his single-minded commitment to duty, honesty, and integrity, in addition to his cordial relations with local politicians of various national and regional parties, which will serve him well after an elected government takes over in J&K. He is also known to stand by his colleagues and juniors in trying times.

J&K Police, being one of the leading police forces in the country with its sacrifices not matched by any other state or UT police force, is expected to touch new heights of professional excellence under the new chief.

