Nakash Aziz reveals how his new song from ‘Loveyapa’ brought him a full-circle moment

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Playback singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for tracks like 'Saree Ke Fall Sa', 'Jabra Fan', the title track of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and countless others, has started 2025 also on a big note with the song ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’. The singer shared that he always dreamt of lending his vocal prowess to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and the upcoming movie ‘Loveyapa’ allowed him to lend his voice to Aamir’s son Junaid.

‘Loveyapa’ stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and depicts the gen-z love. For Nakash, the film brought a full-circle moment.

Talking about the same, he said, “The first song I ever performed was ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ (from ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’) for my school annual day in Aurangabad. I fell in love with Udit Narayan’s voice for Aamir Khan in the film and it increased the impact of the overall experience of watching ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ on the big screen as a three-and-a-half-year-old kid. Never did I even dream of singing for Aamir Khan, until I got the opportunity to do so for Thugs Of Hindostan’s Telugu version”.

He further mentioned, “He is one actor whose films always leave me speechless and I wanted to sing for him. However, as God had planned it, now I had the opportunity that through the brilliant and new age music of Sachin-Jigar and the words of my partner in crime and innovation Amitabh Bhattacharya, I have sung for Junaid and I’m feeling quite pleased with this one”.

He also spoke about bringing the freshness and naughtiness in the song, as he shared, “I got a call from Sachin-Jigar’s studio while I was in Goa for a show and they asked me if I could sing this song. They felt it required a lot of vocal arrangements, along with a lot of masti and madness. The moment I heard the track, I was excited to try all kinds of new things”.

“I got right to it and really enjoyed working on this one. I recorded this in parts and we converted my hotel room into a studio and jammed all night in Goa. and then also in my studio in Mumbai”, he added.

