Nagpur violence: Rioters tried to molest female police official in Bhaldarpura area, says FIR

Nagpur, March 19 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light during the violence that rocked the city on Monday night. While the police tried to contain the situation in wake of arson and vandalism, the unruly crowd in Bhaldarpura area tried to tear the uniform of a female police official and molest her.

The Ganeshpeth police has registered a case against the mob. This misbehavior towards the female police officer is being condemned at all levels. According to police sources, strict action is being initiated against those involved in this case.

The violent mob, which was setting vehicles on fire, damaging public properties, when confronted by the police personnel, attacked them in return and pelted stones at the cops.

According to police sources, a female police official was cornered and molested by the rowdy crowd, however, soon fellow police personnel came to her rescue, taking her to safe location.

“The unruly mob beat some of police personnel including four deputy commissioners of police. A mob cornered a female police officer and misbehaved by trying to tear her clothes. However, the lady officer could escape before the mob could further target her,” sources added.

This incident has been included in the FIR registered by the Ganeshpeth police station.

The police sources said that they have launched manhunt to detain those involved in the molestation of the lady officer.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that the violence was preplanned while the Deputy Chief minister Eknath Shinde termed it was premeditated. Fadnavis said some people deliberately carried out attacks because almost a trolley full of stones has been found. Weapons have also been seized in large quantities.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam on Wednesday said the government will not spare those who attacked the police personnel during violence.

“The morale of the police should not be affected. This is our responsibility. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who raise their hands against the police,"he added.

To a question on videos of the Nagpur incident going viral, the minister said, ”I have only one request, nothing will be achieved by making such videos viral.”

sj/mr

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.