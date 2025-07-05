Nagesh Kukunoor on possible political implication on The Hunt: 'I hope it doesn't happen, but...'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor reflected on the possibility of political implications of his forthcoming web series, "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Kukunoor shared that he has tried his best to steer clear of any scenes that could have any political implications but nowadays people tend to find controversy in anything.

Speaking to IANS, the director said, "See I have done it to the best of my ability. I have handled it with the utmost sensibility. I have made sure that I steer clear. When the opportunity presented itself to do scenes that could have political implications I stayed away from that - I have done everything, but we live in a time where people can generate controversy out of anything - So, that's the reality of the situation we are in. I hope it doesn't happen, but it's the nature of the beast."

"So, let's see what happens. From our side I have done everything to not include that," he concluded.

Based on Anirudhya Mitra’s bestselling book "Ninety Days", "The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case" deals with a sensitive topic. The show revolves around the relentless 90-day chase following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Actor Amit Sial, who plays the role of D.R. Kaarthikeyan, the head of the SIT shared one of the most emotionally challenging scenes in the show for him.

“There’s a moment where Kaarthikeyan visits the site of the blast. There’s no body, only a massive patch of dried blood. That visual, it stays with you. Imagine not just losing someone, but losing even the chance to say goodbye. It shakes even the strongest," Sial revealed.

Penned by Rohit Banawalikar, and Sriram Rajan, the show boasts a stellar cast with Amit Sial as D.R. Kaarthikeyan (Chief of SIT), Sahil Vaid as SP Amit Verma, Bhagavathi Perumal as DSP Ragothaman, Danish Iqbal as DIG Amod Kanth, Girish Sharma as DIG Radhavinod Raju, Vidyut Garg as Capt. Ravindran (NSG Commando). Shafeeq Mustafa, Anjana Balaji, B. Sai Dinesh, Shruthy Jayan, and Gouri Menon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.