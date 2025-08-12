Nagaland varsity-led global team identifies lanthanide salts to help industries prevent corrosion

Kohima, Aug 12 (IANS) An international team of researchers, led by the Nagaland University, have identified lanthanide salts, a class of rare-earth compounds that can serve as next-generation, environmentally friendly corrosion inhibitors, varsity officials said on Tuesday.

University officials said that this cutting-edge research, published in one of the highest-ranked international journals, charts a path for industrial applications in sectors such as oil and gas, marine engineering, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure.

Corrosion inhibitors are chemicals that slow down or prevent the corrosion (gradual degradation) of metals when exposed to air, water, chemicals or other environmental factors.

"With global industries under increasing pressure to replace hazardous materials with sustainable alternatives, this research arrives at a crucial moment. It offers both a blueprint for future research and a strategic guide for industries aiming to adopt eco-friendly corrosion protection technologies," the Central varsity said in a statement.

It said that the research suggests that the corrosion inhibition potential of inorganic salts remains unexplored despite their association with many benefits and opportunities such as low toxicity, compatibility, long-term stability and ability to protect corrosion in solution and coating phases, among other benefits.

The potential of lanthanide salts in green corrosion inhibitors is also examined, emphasising the possibilities for sophisticated characterisation methods, AI prediction and computational design.

Many sectors, including the oil and gas sector, face significant challenges from electrochemical degradation, or the corrosion of metallic materials, due to material deterioration and loss of mechanical qualities. This could result in safety hazards, environmental effects, and significant financial losses, the statement said.

Inorganic salts show promise as sustainable substitutes for conventional harmful corrosion inhibitors like chromates, molybdates and nitrites, among others, for modern applications.

This research looks at employing inorganic salts for next-generation sustainable corrosion protection. These eco-friendly salts provide excellent corrosion protection by inhibiting the anodic and cathodic reactions by forming surface oxides and hydroxides, and blocking the diffusion of corrosive species to the metal surface.

This research, which is a significant leap for sustainable materials science in India, was taken up by eight Ph.D. scholars from the Corrosion and Electrochemistry Research Group (CERG), Department of Chemistry, Nagaland University, under the mentorship of Prof. Ambrish Singh.

Congratulating the Research Team, Nagaland University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, said: "With global industries facing mounting pressure to transition from toxic substances to sustainable technologies, this discovery provides a strategic pathway for adopting safe, effective, and environmentally responsible corrosion protection methods. The findings not only address urgent industrial needs but also underscore Nagaland University’s commitment to impactful research with global relevance."

"The University extends its appreciation to all collaborating scientists, partner institutions, and funding bodies whose dedication has made this achievement possible. We look forward to working closely with industry stakeholders to ensure that this innovation benefits both the environment and the economy," he said.

Elaborating on the research, Prof Ambrish Singh said: "Our research integrates comprehensive research on the chemistry, mechanistic pathways and protective properties of lanthanide salts alongside critical evaluations of their performance, limitations and prospects. Unlike traditional toxic corrosion inhibitors based on chromates or heavy metals, lanthanide salts offer low toxicity, strong adhesion to metal surfaces and enhanced stability in aggressive environments—qualities essential for green and sustainable engineering."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.