Nagaland: Cultural performances excel on Day 4 of Hornbill festival

Kohima, Dec 4 (IANS) The 25th-anniversary celebrations of the 10-day long Hornbill Festival continued on day 4 under the theme “Cultural Connect”, with an impressive array of traditional performances by various tribes of Nagaland, which has 17 tribes and all the tribes have their own festivals.

The cultural showcase on Wednesday began with a performance by the Tikhir cultural troupe, who presented Thulu Tong Nu Koyatu Nong Nong Khin, a men’s folk song traditionally sung while returning from the fields.

The song, performed as a medium of expression when verbal communication is restricted, captivated the audience with its unique narrative style.

The Sumi tribe followed with Akhe Shikeu/Aqhe Kishi, a vigorous war dance performed exclusively by male villagers to demonstrate their strength and warrior skills. The powerful, synchronised movements conveyed the tribe’s martial spirit and camaraderie.

The Lotha cultural troupe marked the festival’s silver jubilee with Rhejung Tokhu Jubilee Nsika, a celebratory dance. The Rengma tribe presented Akha Khi Kemvü, a song sung during the spinning of cotton threads, while the Pochury troupe performed Tsupongho Tsutsongho Chonwi, a victory dance historically linked to headhunting traditions.

The Chakesang troupe delivered a spirited war dance called Khrokechü, symbolising courage and fearlessness, with declarations of being the village’s protector. The Konyak tribe softened the tone with Nao Aepu, a lullaby sung by women to praise and bless infants.

Women performers from the Sangtam tribe showcased Aptarü Nyichiba, a celebratory dance performed in the homes of village chiefs, who, in turn, offer rice and pork as tokens of gratitude. The morning session concluded with the Kachari cultural troupe performing Barishing Ha Khim Gaiba, a post-harvest folk dance that honours esteemed guests.

The event highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland’s tribes, fostering a deeper appreciation for their traditions and unity through diversity.

Phom cultural troupe performed 'Cheihdungla', an indigenous song and dance where a Mithun's horn of different sizes is aligned and played skillfully to generate different musical tunes creating a divine sound.

Angami cultural troupe presented a folk song called Chaze Pfhe, it is a traditional folk song sung by the Angami women folk while spinning cotton yarn which is used to make traditional shawls, mekhalas, bags etc.

Ao cultural troupe entertained the gathering with a mesmerising warrior dance performance, where the dancers entered the stage with chants to celebrate with the viewers. The chants and dances are accompanied by the best of the drums with colourful costumes.

The Chang cultural troupe presented Theai, a commemorative performance by the female folks where they sing songs while weaving and spinning yarns in attuned harmony.

Anding O'ka is a traditional game of the Garo tribe, performed by the Garo cultural troupe where two young lads sit facing each other and hold a bamboo baton and the contestants try to pull the baton towards each other. The one who manages to pull the baton away from the opponent wins the game.

Khiamniungan cultural troupe demonstrated Oum Kie Ao, a traditional way of belt making. The Kuki cultural troupe entertained the crowd with a mixture of different folk dances called 'Hal Ngai Lam' which means dance of healing and rejuvenation.

Yimkhiung cultural troupe presented a folk song called Khohto Khun, this song is about producing a blissful melody and talks about the great Barbet which beautifully chirps in the wild forest.

The Zeliang cultural troupe performed the final performance of the day where they demonstrated Kagiuna Lin, a Honey Bee Dance. This dance is performed during an auspicious occasion where the youth tries to enchant their lovers and win their hearts spending time together in a romantic spirit.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday witnessed the performances at the Hornbill Festival.

Showcasing the traditional and diverse culture, customs and vibrant life of Nagaland, the 10-day-long Hornbill Festival began on December 1 at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, 12 km from the capital city Kohima.

The silver jubilee edition of the festival is a collaborative cultural experience with Japan, the USA, the United Kingdom (Wales), Peru and Bulgaria as country partners while Sikkim and Telangana will be the partner states.

The festival is also a tribute to the great Hornbill, a bird revered by the Naga people for its alertness and grandeur.

