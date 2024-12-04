ILT20 Season 3: Parashar, Lakra, and Farhan Khan among 12 UAE players picked for next season

Dubai, Dec 4 (IANS) Indian-origin youngster Dhruv Parashar, Aryan Lakra and Rohan Mustafa were among 12 players owning alliance to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were picked up by the franchises ahead of Season 3 of the International League T20 (ILT20) here on Wednesday.

Ethan D'Souza, Aryan Lakra and Dhruv Parashar, three of the most promising UAE stars, were picked by the franchises for Season 3 via the Player Selection Process for UAE players, which was conducted on Wednesday in Dubai. The Season 3 of ILT20 will be played from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

Left-handed batter D'Souza will represent the Sharjah Warriorz while Parashar and Lakra will be part of the Desert Vipers and MI Emirates squads respectively. Recently, Dhruv Parashar was in action for the Desert Vipers Development at the DP World ILT20 Development

Tournament 2024, where he bagged five wickets, while Aryan Lakra featured for Gujarat Giants Development, scoring 85 runs and a crucial half-century.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders selected Shahid Iqbal Bhutta and Ibrar Ahmed, both of whom also impressed during the ILT20 Development Tournament 2024. Bhutta represented the ILT20 Pearls taking six wickets in seven innings while Ibrar Ahmed finished with six scalps in just four outings for Dubai Capitals Development.

Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, who was a part of Desert Vipers Development, will move up to the Vipers squad along with Parashar. The Dubai Capitals have chosen Farhan Khan and Zeeshan Naseer banking on their potent showing with the ball in the Development Tournament with 8 and 10 wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, the Season 1 champion Gulf Giants have added Muhammad Saghir Khan after his strong performance for the Gulf Giants Development and Muhammad Uzair Khan, the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets for the ILT20 Pearls in the ILT20 Development Tournament 2024, to their squad.

Defending champions MI Emirates have reselected seasoned UAE pacer Zahoor Khan, following his stint with the ILT20 Pearls in the Development Tournament 2024 which saw him pick up five wickets in as many matches, with Lakra being their other pick.

Former UAE captain Rohan Mustafa will represent the Warriorz with fellow southpaw Ethan D-Souza. Rohan Mustafa will look to carry his strong form for the ILT20 Pearls in the ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 which earned him 149 runs in seven innings.

With the UAE Player Selection Process wrapped up, the six squads for ILT20 Season 3 are now set. Teams will have the opportunity to name replacements if players withdraw before or during the season.

Players chosen through the UAE Player Selection Process:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Ibrar Ahmed

Desert Vipers: Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Dhruv Parashar

Dubai Capitals: Farhan Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Gulf Giants: Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan

MI Emirates: Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra

Sharjah Warriorz: Rohan Mustafa, Ethan D’Souza

