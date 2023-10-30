Nadda, MoS Rajiv Chandrasekhar slam Vijayan for supporting radicals

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for IT Rajiv Chandrasekhar on Monday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting radicals.

Nadda went hammer and tongs against Vijayan while inaugurating a mammoth protest of BJP party workers and supporters in front of the State Secretariat.

“Vijayan has always taken a soft stand towards the radical elements here and he misleads the people as he gives silent support to these radicals. Yesterday there was a bomb blast at Kochi and it’s now clear that he is in a hurry. The need of the hour is for a comprehensive and impartial probe into it,” said Nadda.

Chandrasekhar said, on Sunday Vijayan had called him a supporter of the radicals after the blasts took place.

Two people were killed after multiple explosions took place during a Sunday prayer meet of the Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Kalamassery.

“Hours after the bomb explosion at Kochi, Vijayan called me one of the people supporting the radicals. But the fact of the matter is, it’s Vijayan who does that and plays appeasement politics,” said the Keralaite Union Minister.

“We all know who allowed a Hamas leader to speak here and when we pointed it out, Vijayan called me a supporter of radicals. To call me that, means he is a liar and he is lying to cover up his ineptness and incompetence as he often plays appeasement politics,” added Chandrasekhar.

“From 2016 onwards we have heard of people from Kerala joining Islamic State and going to Afghanistan and other such countries and when we point that out, we are called radicals and Vijayan becomes a hero. In June when a person was arrested for a blast in a train, the Kerala Police first said it was done by a mentally unstable person, but they changed their stance when the ATS of Maharashtra Police arrested him,” added Chandrasekhar.

Earlier in the day Vijayan chaired an all-party meeting in the wake of the blasts and the meeting passed a unanimous resolution to strengthen the secular stand that the state has always taken.

