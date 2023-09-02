Nadda flags off BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' in Rajasthan; attacks Gehlot govt

Jaipur, Sep 2 (IANS) BJP National President JP Nadda flagged off 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Saturday.

Before the yatra, a public meeting was organised at Dussehra ground in Sawai Madhopur. Nadda started his address by congratulating ISRO and then made a scathing attack on Congress govt in Rajasthan.

He said, "There is free rein for corruption under Gehlot rule and the general public is troubled by the misgovernance of government here. Therefore, BJP workers should gear up to end this misgovernance."

"This government means 'red diary'. The minister who raises voice against it is dismissed. Such a government should be overthrown," he added.

Nadda said: "Yesterday they (Opposition) gathered in Mumbai and were talking about removing Modi. We are saying that the country has to be taken forward by strengthening Modi. They want to remove Modi because they want to save the family. There can be no nepotism under Modi. Congress is not worried about the country but about Rahul 'Baba'. Lalu is worried about Tej Pratap and Tejashwi. He is not worried about the country but about his sons. Mamta Banerjee is not worried about the country but about her nephew. Sharad Pawar is worried about Supriya. Karunanidhi's son Stalin has come to save his family. They are not worried about the country."

Attacking Gehlot, Nadda said, "4.5 crore people are getting foodgrains in Rajasthan. India's extreme poverty has reduced to less than one per cent. Gajendra Singh (Shekhawat) wants to install taps in every house and the Gehlot government wants to do a scam of Rs 20,000 crores in Jal Jeevan Mission. We are delivering water and they are doing scam."

"Yesterday's incident of Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh is shameful. Be it the story of Alwar, Barmer, Churu, heinous crimes are taking place everywhere. Innocent girls are being raped. Should this be allowed to continue in Rajasthan? If it is not allowed to continue, then changes will have to be made. Crime Records Bureau figures show that Rajasthan is number 1 in cases of atrocities and rape against women. Should the image of Rajasthan remain like this? If this image of Rajasthan is to be changed, then Gehlot government will have to be changed," he said.

Earlier, former CM Vasundhara Raje addressed her first 'Parivartan Yatra' from the stage. She said, "In 2003, we started Parivartan Yatra by visiting Charbhuja temple. After this, for the first time BJP got 120 seats. Even today when I have come here, I have brought the blessings of Charbhuja."

On Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Raje said that the Congress government is misleading the public. "During my tenure, we had made a plan keeping in mind the drinking water and irrigation problems of these 13 states. But the government is not making the proposal and sending it, whereas we had made the proposal on 50% dependence," she added.

Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, former state president Satish Poonia, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among other leaders of the state gathered in Sawai Madhopur for the yatra. A large number of people from various districts of Rajasthan have come for Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.