Nadda advises Bengal BJP leaders to focus on booth-level organisations

Kolkata, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda on Sunday advised the Bengal BJP leadership to increasingly focus on strengthening the booth-level organisations in the state keeping in mind the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda gave this advice at an organisational meeting of the state BJP leaders in Kolkata on Sunday, which was attended by the top leaders of the Bengal chapter of the BJP.

Party sources said that the BJP chief especially advised the state leadership to increase on-ground presence in their respective areas instead of just giving leap service from party offices.

The sources said that Nadda sought comparative analysis of the party's vote share in the 2021 Assembly elections and the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state.

“He specially asked for the reason why the votes share of the party declined in the pockets under those Assembly constituencies which went to the kitty of BJP in the 2021 polls,” a state committee member of BJP said.

Nadda has reportedly outlined a two-pronged strategy for the party’s state unit before the big battle of 2024.

“The first is a large-scale door-to-door campaign highlighting the different development projects adopted by the Union government, and the second is to regularly organise protest demonstrations against the state government on various issues of corruption,” the state committee member said.

Nadda also directed the state leadership to specially focus on the forthcoming Durga Puja festival in terms of reaching out to the people.

The BJP chief was informed that already the state committee has directed the organisational district committees to hold at least one puja or be the principal organisers in a community puja in each district of the state this year.

