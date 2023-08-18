Mystery prevails over dead body in Assam BJP office

Guwahati, August 18 (IANS) Mystery prevails over the discovery of a naked dead body in a BJP office in Assam's Cachar district and the police are also yet to find a proper conclusion into the incident, officials said on Friday.

Even though the deceased has been identified as Sudhangshu Das from some sources, the police have been asking more people to confirm the identity of the person.

A senior police officer from Cachar told IANS: “We have issued an appeal to people to come forward if anybody knows the deceased person.”

It is also not known to the police under what circumstances the person died.

The police have been waiting for the autopsy report, the officer said, adding whether the person died naturally or he was killed is still unclear.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar, Numal Mahatta said that the investigation is underway and every possible angle is being looked at.

The deceased had reportedly worked with Nantu Roy for the past one year.

Nantu Roy is the canteen employee who informed BJP district president Bimalendu Roy when he failed to access the room where the deceased was sleeping.

Bimalendu Roy, though, insisted that he was not aware that Das was employed in the canteen or had spent Wednesday night sleeping at the office.

He asserted that Das was not an employee of the BJP office.

"Nantu Roy informed me over the phone that the room could not be opened in the early hours of the day. The cops were notified. The body was discovered after the door was broken open,” the district president told IANS.

He further said that they have decided to increase the vigil at the office and CCTV cameras to be installed at every corner of the BJP office in Cachar.

Meanwhile, despite the deceased person being known to Nantu Roy for at least a year, he was unable to give the proper address of the man, according to the police.

