'Mysaa' will bring out the beast and the best in Rashmika Mandanna like never before, say makers!

Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, have now said that their film would bring out the "beast and the best" in Rashmika Mandanna like never before!

On Saturday, UnFormula Films, the production house that is producing the film, responded to a post on X that had quoted Rashmika Mandanna as saying, “I feel Thamma was the first entrance for me into anything in an action space. Before that, I had only been doing performances. Thamma is still at the entrance while I am filming a movie called Mysaa, which is physical, intense, and action-packed.”

Replying to this post, the production house wrote, "Remember this… Physical, intense and action packed. #Mysaa will bring out the beast & the best in @IamRashmika like never before."

It may be recalled that only a couple of days agoo, the makers had welcomed Jakes Bejoy as the music director of their film.

Taking to its X timeline, Unformula Films had said, "Team #MYSAA welcomes the sensational composer @jakes_bejoy on board. Brace yourself for a musical journey that’s rooted in emotion and riveting in impact. More updates soon!"

Mysaa's technical team looks even more formidable with the addition of the star music compo.

The makers have already roped in one of the top cinematographers in the country, Shreyaas Krishna, as the cameraman for the film. While welcoming the cinematographer on board earlier this year, the makers had said, "In the world of #MYSAA, every landscape tells a story, every frame breathes life. Welcoming onboard DOP @kshreyaas whose visuals are set to leave a lasting impact."

For stunts, the makers of the film have brought on board international stunt choreographer Andy Long, who has worked on films like 'Commando', 'Kung Fu Warrior', 'Projekt Adler', 'The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud', 'Sanak' and 'Kalki'.

Rashmika has been betting big on 'Mysaa'. It may be recalled that the actress had disclosed that the character she plays in this film represents a version of her that even she hadn’t met until now.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna, while sharing the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar, had said, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.”

In "Mysaa", which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

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