Myntra’s ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ starts from Nov 1, offers over 2.4 mn styles from over 6K brands

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) The festive season is the perfect fusion of celebration, excitement, and boundless joy. To make this season even more special, Myntra has announced ‘Diwali Dhamaka’, set to start on November 1, to help immerse customers in the festive cheer, catering to the season’s trends and demands.

Indicators from the Big Fashion Festival show heightened interest from consumers for products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With festivals like Karwa Chauth, Bhaidooj, Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja around the corner, customers can choose from a wide range of styles across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, including home-related products, travel and accessories, gold coins and jewellery, footwear, watches and wearables among others.

With over 2.4 million styles from over 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands, this edition of the Myntra Diwali Dhamaka is offering 1.6X more styles to Myntra’s fashion-forward customers, compared to last Diwali.

For shoppers looking forward to celebrating the festival with family and friends or by taking a break, various products across categories are available at exciting prices. Myntra’s 17000-strong Kirana network continues to deliver last-mile services across 19000 pin codes.

Some of the brands to look out for among others:

Fashion- Levi’s,H&M, Anouk, Libas

Beauty and Personal Care-L’Oreal, Lakme, Philips , Mama Earth, Mcaffeine, Guess, Jaguar

Footwear - Metro, Mochi, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Woodland, USPA, Crocs,Campus

Luggage, Travel and Accessories -Skybags, Safari, Tommy Hilfiger

Home - D’ Decor,Home Centre, Borosil

Watches and Wearables- Watches: Fossil, Casio

Wearables: OnePlus, BOAT

High traction categorie: Occasion wear for men and women, Indian Footwear, Home decor and furnishing, Beauty and Personal Care, Watches and Wearables, Luggage and Travel Accessories and Winterwear.

The Diwali Dhamaka will offer customers a wide range of choices across Indian wear like kurtas, kurta sets, sarees, fusion wear and western wear such as t-shirts, jeans, dresses, and co-ords for both men and women.

Customers can look forward to deals on various international, domestic and D2C footwear brands, with styles ranging from sneakers, and casual footwear to occasion-led footwear. International brands continue to gain traction among both men and women.

Additionally, Myntra has over more than 400 sought-after international brands across diverse categories such as accessories, home, menswear, and sports footwear, giving customers the option to pick trendy global selections for their Diwali parties or casual gatherings with friends and family.

Diwali being synonymous with gold and silver purchases, Myntra has a selection of precious stones, gold coins and fine jewelry from brands like Melora and Bhima. Occasion wear is an integral part of the festive season and with the festivities coinciding with the wedding season, it’s a great time for Indian Wear lovers to explore from 4.9 lakh styles available on Myntra.

The collection across both men's occasion wear and ethnic wear houses a range of mass premium and premium styles, as well as fusion wear which are seeing an increase in customer demand. Home decor is an integral part of Diwali and to meet the evolving customers’ needs Myntra has stocked up exquisite home products, including decor, cookware, dinnerware and appliances.

For people planning their travel during this period, there is a whole range of travel accessories that will surely help make a style statement. Some of the brands, including Mokobara, Aristocrat, and American Tourister, will offer customers stylish travel accessories at great value offers, allowing them to take their travel game a notch higher. Myntra Diwali Dhamaka has end-to-end offerings for this final leg of the festive period and will have offers for customers across all the price points.

Customers can look forward to unprecedented value propositions by brands including limited-time deals and bank and payment offers from HDFC Bank. Myntra’s Social Commerce channel with M-Live, Myntra Studio and Myntra Minis will build the festive fervor by engaging millions of customers with inspirational content for the season.

