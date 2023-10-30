Lalu Prasad sold Indian Railways, says Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday and alleged that he was involved in selling Indian Railways during his tenure as a Union Minister.

The statement by Samrat Choudhary came hours after Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the Centre for the frequent train accidents taking place in the country and said that the Narendra Modi government had sold the Indian Railway to private players.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav was the one who sold the Indian Railways during his tenure as Union Minister in UPA-2. He was responsible for the land-for-job case. He registered the land in the names of his family members and gave jobs to the people. If anyone is responsible for selling the Indian Railway, it is him,” Choudhary said.

Following a massive train accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, RJD chief and former Railway Minister had expressed deep concern over it on Monday morning.

While uploading a post on social media platform X, Lalu Prasad Yadav asked who will take the responsibility of frequent train accidents in the country.

“On Sunday, two passenger trains met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh claiming 14 lives and leaving over 50 injured. I express deep condolences to the family members of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured passengers,” Yadav said.

“Who will take the responsibility for frequent train accidents in the country? How many days will they hide casualties through headline management? As per the CAG report, India railway is in heavy loss in the country. They have destroyed everything of Indian Railway through privatisation,” Yadav said.

Commenting on the RJD leader, he said, “Lalu Prasad does not know anything about foreign policies. He just makes statements on his own.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav on October 28 slammed the Narendra Modi government for its stand in United Nation Organization (UNO) on the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the Narendra Modi government should not play with the foreign policy of the country. While uploading a post on a social media platform, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “This is the first time when India instead of standing on the front row for humanity, ceasefire on war and global peace, opted for a wavering policy. Central government should stop playing with the foreign policy. Sensitivity over human rights should be our main goal of the foreign policy of the country.”

