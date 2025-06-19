My goal is to build 'great enthusiasm and to create a family, says Italy coach Gattuso

Rome, June 19 (IANS) Italy’s newly appointed head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, vowed on Thursday to rebuild team spirit and foster a “family” atmosphere within the national squad, with the goal of qualifying for the next World Cup after the Azzurri failed to reach the last two editions.

Gattuso takes over from Luciano Spalletti, who was dismissed earlier this month following a 3-0 loss to Norway in a World Cup qualifier. Spalletti’s tenure officially ended after Italy’s 2-0 win over Moldova.

"It's a dream come true, and I certainly hope to be up to the task. I know the job won't be easy, but nothing in life is easy," said Gattuso.

Known as 'Ringhio' (Growler) for his fierce playing style, 47-year-old Gattuso earned 73 caps for Italy and played a crucial role in their 2006 World Cup triumph.

Supporters are hopeful that his passionate and determined character can guide the four-time world champions to qualification for next year’s World Cup, set to be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Currently third in Group I of World Cup qualifying, Italy will face Estonia at home on September 5, followed by a match against Israel three days later.

"My goal is that whoever comes to the training ground comes with great enthusiasm and to create a family," the coach said.

Gattuso spent the majority of his playing career at AC Milan, winning two Champions League titles and two Serie A championships. He later returned to the club as head coach from 2017 to 2019. As a manager, he claimed silverware with Napoli, lifting the Coppa Italia in 2020.

"The primary aim is to create a sense of belonging. We must be good at reacting, only those who react and give it all can get out of this situation," he said.

