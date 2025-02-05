'My body can no longer endure...': Former world no. 1 Simona Halep announces retirement

Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Feb 5 (IANS) Former World No.1 Romanian Simona Halep announced her retirement after her homecoming was stopped at the first hurdle at the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca on Tuesday by Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Halep belatedly got her season under way in her home event, the Transylvania Open in Romania on Tuesday, after being handed a wildcard. But, the two-time Grand Slam singles champion, suffered a 6-1, 6-1 loss at the hands of Bronzetti.

"It’s a bit hard for me to speak,” said Simona Halep into the microphone on the purple court at the Transylvania Open, standing before packed stands.

"I feel both sadness and joy—both emotions are running through me right now. But I take this decision with peace of mind. My body can no longer endure what it takes to reach the level I once was at.

"It’s too difficult to get back there and I know what kind of effort that requires. That’s why I came here to Cluj, to play in front of you and to say goodbye. Even though today’s performance wasn’t my best, I am so happy you came," she continued.

"I reached World No. 1, I won Grand Slam titles, I achieved everything I ever wanted. Life goes on after tennis and I hope we will see each other as often as possible. I will still play tennis, but to be competitive at the highest level takes so much more and at this moment, it’s no longer possible for me," Halep said.

Halep, who was given a four-year doping ban that was reduced to nine months due to a contaminated supplement, last played in October in Hong Kong, with her 2024 comeback season limited to just four tournaments as a result of a knee injury. This week's event in Romania was just her fifth tournament since returning to the WTA Tour following a doping ban.

Halep won her first major title at the French Open in 2018, defeating Sloane Stephens, having lost her previous three Grand Slam finals. She then won at Wimbledon in 2019, committing just three unforced errors in a stunning final victory over Serena Williams.

She won 22 other WTA Tour titles and spent 64 weeks as world number one.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.