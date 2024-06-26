MVA hails Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as LS LoP

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders heartily welcomed the appointment of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as the new Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, here on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi’s name was announced by AICC General Secretary K. C. Venugopal after a meeting of the Congress's top leadership in New Delhi.

MVA allies - Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s Clyde Crasto – congratulated Rahul Gandhi and warmly lauded the development terming it as a step forward to uphold the Constitution and protect democratic values.

“Under your leadership, the united Opposition will continue to uphold the Constitution and protect the democratic values. The voices of Dalits, backward classes, women, students, farmers and the common man will be amplified in the Parliament,” said Thorat, the state legislative party leader.

“Our Rahul Gandhi is now Leader of Opposition. By accepting this Constitutional position, you have taken another step forward to protect the country’s democracy. We shall unitedly fight and win. Thank You!,” said Sanjay Raut, MP and Chief Spokesperson of his party.

“Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi on becoming the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Jai Hind! Jai Constitution!”, said Clyde Crasto, the party's National Spokesperson.

K.C. Venugopal said that the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had written to the Pro-Tem Speaker on the decision, and expressed confidence that as LoP, Rahul Gandhi would be a bold voice for the common people of India and ensure that the NDA government is firmly held accountable at all times.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.