MVA Ahmednagar LS candidate’s ‘wake-up call’ to security as man lurks outside EVM strongroom

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), May 22 (IANS) The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) legislator and Lok Sabha candidate Nilesh D. Lanke has alleged a potential security breach after an unidentified man was seen lurking outside the EVM strongroom, here on Wednesday.

Lanke, 45, an INDIA-MVA candidate pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr. Sujay Vikhe-Patil for the Ahmednagar LS constituency -- which went to the polls on May 13 -- has posted a purported video of the alleged security laxity on social media.

“Security people, wake up a bit now… A trespasser has reached upto the (EVM’s) warehouse,” said Lanke’s cryptic X tweet, highlighting the security breach, though there has been no official reaction so far.

He pointed out how the person managed to gain entry despite the 3-tier tight security deployed around the strongroom where the EVMs used in the recent LS elections in Ahmednagar constituency, are stored before the vote counting on June 4.

He walked right up to the warehouse shutter and tried to smash the CCTV cameras installed there, but was detected by Lanke's workers.

“If my colleagues could detect this man then why can’t the triple security layer notice him… The fence is now eating the grass and attempts are being made to ‘steal democracy’ while the administration is just watching with eyes wide open,” said Lanke.

