Mutilated body of 13-yr-old girl found in UP field

Lakhimpur Kheri, Oct 10 (IANS) The mutilated body of a 13-year-old girl, belonging to a minority community, was recovered from a sugarcane field in the Tikunia area of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The body was found on Monday evening.

The girl had gone to a nearby madrasa on Sunday morning but never returned home.

The body had multiple injuries and her eyes were gouged out. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police officials said.

Heavy police force has been deployed at the village in view of the prevailing tension.

Forensic experts have also been rushed to the spot.

The victim’s mother alleged that police did not take her complaint seriously and did not search for her daughter when they reported her missing.

