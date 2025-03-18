Muslim quota: Cong will have to pay heavy price for this, says K'taka ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Congress of violating the fundamental principles of the Constitution by granting reservation to minorities in government tenders, thereby creating unrest in society and strengthening its vote bank.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, he claimed that the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is deceiving the Backward Classes. The Congress will have to pay a heavy price for this in the coming days,” he warned.

“The state government has provided 4 per cent reservation to minorities in government tenders, which is unconstitutional. We had removed it, and now the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. Despite knowing that the case is in the Supreme Court, the government falsely claims that they are providing reservations to Backward Classes, while in reality, they are giving 4 per cent reservation to minorities. This is unconstitutional and illegal,” Bommai claimed.

Bommai further emphasised that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had clearly stated during the Constitution’s drafting that reservations should not be provided based on religion.

“The Congress is violating Ambedkar’s fundamental principles and the Constitution’s core values by granting such reservation,” he said.

Bommai also alleged that the Congress had twice fielded wealthy candidates against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to defeat him in elections.

“Furthermore, then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself campaigned against Ambedkar. Did Savarkar campaign against Ambedkar? No. It is well-known that the Congress was responsible for Ambedkar’s defeat. Now, they are trying to distort history to protect their party, but such attempts are neither justified nor meaningful,” he remarked.

Responding to a question about the controversy surrounding clearance of alleged encroachments by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, by the Karnataka government, Bommai said that Kumaraswamy had already clarified that he had done nothing wrong. “Moreover, the current government is engaging in vindictive politics,” he added.

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations against the RSS, Bommai stated that the organisation was founded on the principle of service and emerged during British rule to advocate for the rights of marginalised communities.

“Siddaramaiah believes that attacking the RSS will help him strengthen his vote bank, so he repeatedly makes allegations against it. The entire nation has understood what the RSS stands for over the past 77-78 years. Even late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had praised the RSS, and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee participated in an RSS event and spoke there,” he claimed.

“Siddaramaiah is not an original Congress leader; he is an outsider. Those who come from outside the party feel the need to prove their loyalty by making such repeated statements. That is why he is using the RSS as a tool to reinforce his leadership. But people know what the RSS truly is,” Bommai concluded.

