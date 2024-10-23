Muslim groups urge Chandrababu Naidu to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Amaravati, Oct 23 (IANS) A delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and representatives of various Muslim organisations on Wednesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and urged him to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament.

The Muslim leaders including Andhra Pradesh Minister for Minority Welfare N. Md Farooq and former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Mohammed Ahmed Shariff apprised the Chief Minister of the objections of the Muslim community to the proposed amendments by the Narendra Modi government.

The Muslim leaders presented a memorandum to Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The TDP national president assured the Muslim leaders that the party would take an appropriate decision after a discussion over the issue.

The Muslim leaders told Naidu that the proposed amendments would destroy Waqf properties and hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

The leaders of AIMPLB and other organisations explained how the amendments would harm the very purpose of Waqf and would prove detrimental to the interests of the community. They urged the TDP chief to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Leaders of AIMPLB and other Muslim organisations have been meeting chief ministers of various states and leaders of different political parties to urge them to oppose amendments to the Waqf Act.

They termed the Waqf Amendment Bill a conspiracy to usurp and destroy the Waqf properties in the name of Waqf protection and transparency.

They are demanding the Central government withdraw the Bill as it tampers with the definition of the Waqf, the status of custodians and the powers of Waqf boards.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is currently holding discussions with various stakeholders on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The JPC was formed to study the Bill after the opposition parties had made the demand when the government had introduced it during the previous session.

