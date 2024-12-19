Music sensation Ed Sheeran adds second show in Bengaluru for record breaking India tour

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) Global music sensation Ed Sheeran has announced an additional show in Bengaluru, making it the only city in India to host back-to-back performances on his record-breaking + - = ÷ x Tour.

Sheeran will now perform on two consecutive nights—February 8 and 9, 2025—at NICE Grounds. Bengaluru’s is fast becoming a thriving hub for live entertainment, and the city has firmly established itself as one of India’s top markets for global music acts. Taking to his social media handle Ed Shreen announced the same.

The overwhelming demand for tickets following the initial tour announcement prompted this second show, ensuring more fans can experience Sheeran’s captivating live performances. The India leg of the + - = ÷ x Tour is Ed Sheeran’s most extensive visit to the country, spanning six cities.

The tour kicks off in Pune on January 30, 2025, followed by stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. Fans can look forward to Sheeran’s electrifying performances, showcasing his signature acoustic brilliance, soulful vocals, and heartfelt storytelling.

Sheeran will perform in his purest form—just him, his guitar, and a Loopstation. The setlist will include chart-topping hits from his decade-spanning career, such as ‘Shape of You,’ ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘Perfect,’ ‘Shivers,’ and ‘Castle on the Hill,’ alongside tracks from his latest album. BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment platform, is the official and exclusive ticketing partner for Ed Sheeran’s India tour. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets only through authorised platforms to avoid exploitation via unofficial secondary ticketing sites. As with previous tours, Sheeran’s team and event promoters will closely monitor ticket sales to prevent unauthorised reselling. Any ticket purchases that violate the terms and conditions may be subject to cancellation. The India tour is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow.

