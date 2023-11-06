Mumbai Police nab three for live-streaming porn acts on mobile app

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have bust a pornographic live-streaming racket through a mobile app and nabbed three, including two women, officials said on Monday.

The Versova police said they received a tip-off on the app called ‘Pihu Official’ which charged users between Rs 1,000-Rs 7000 to watch their live-sex shows streamed through the app.

After confirming the information, a police team swooped on a flat in the posh Four Bungalows area of Versova early on Sunday and nabbed the culprits.

They are identified as the two women -- Tanish R. Kanojia, 20, Tamanna A. Khan, 24, both of Andheri east, and Rudra N. Raut, 27, of Bhayander (Thane) who was allegedly accepting subscriptions from the viewers of the app.

The police have also recovered the videos that were being shot at the residence of Kanojia, and in some, the accused trio were also the actors, with plans to telecast a major live sex show later this month.

The trio was charged under the various sections of the IPC and IT Act, and the police are on the lookout for app creator, and investigating the number of subscribers, etc.

