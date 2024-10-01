Mumbai Metro announces extended train services during Navratri Festival

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced an extension of its Metro train services during the Navratri Festival.

The announcement was made by the Metropolitan Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, who emphasised the importance of enhancing transportation services to accommodate increased demand during the festive period.

To support late-night commuters attending Navratri celebrations, additional Metro services will be provided between October 7 and October 11. During these dates, 12 extra trips will be operated daily, with a headway of 15 minutes, to ensure that citizens attending midnight festivities can travel conveniently and economically.

Mukherjee said, “Navratri is a festival that brings people together, and it is our responsibility to provide efficient and safe transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the Metro train services, we are ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations.”

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd said, “We are committed to meeting the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Navratri Festival reflects our dedication to enhancing the commuter experience. The additional services will ensure safe and reliable travel for those participating in the festivities.”

"Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd remains dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of service for its commuters. The extended timings and additional services will provide greater flexibility and ease of travel for everyone during the festive season,” she added.

