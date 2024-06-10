Mumbai man found hanging near Varanasi Ghat

Varanasi, June 10 (IANS) The body of a 30-year-old man, Omal Anant Pandey, from Navi Mumbai was found hanging with the shuttering pipes of an under-construction building in Ramghat area under Kotwali police station on Sunday, the police said.

Kotwali Inspector Rajiv Singh said that local residents noticed the body and alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and recovered a mobile phone from his pocket and contacted his family who confirmed his identity as Omal Anant Pandey of Navi Mumbai.

The body has been kept in the mortuary and the arrival of his family is awaited.

Based on the initial investigation, Singh said that it seemed to be a case of suicide.

The man's family members informed police that he had gone to Varanasi for a vacation a few days ago.

Locals informed police that after bathing in the Ganga near Ramghat, Anant was seen walking on ghats in the early morning hours.

