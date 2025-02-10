Mumbai emerging as 'Convention Capital' of India: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Mumbai is emerging as the 'Convention Capital' of India and expressed confidence that the modern convention centre in the new and state-of-the-art hotel of the 'Taj' group in the Bandra area will further increase business opportunities in Mumbai.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new and state-of-the-art hotel of the 'Taj' group in Bandra in northwest Mumbai.

Fadnavis said that the new hotel, Taj Bandstand, which will add to the beauty of Mumbai and be important from a tourism as well as commercial point of view, will create a new identity for Mumbai in the future.

The Tata Group and especially Taj Hotels have a big role to play in the development of India.

"Taj is not just a hotel, it is the pride of every Indian. Like the Taj in Colaba in the 20th century, this hotel in the 21st century will be a new symbol."

Fadnavis said that there is a need for more new hotels with international level facilities in Mumbai and appealed to companies from the hospitality sector including the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which runs the Taj Hotels chain, to build new projects by seizing this opportunity.

“The Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be positive in taking quick decisions in this entire process. There will be no obstacle in the construction of such projects. The administration is not just a regulatory body, but a partner in development,"he added.

Fadnavis said that the proposed new hotel is the brainchild of the late Ratan Tata, the mentor of the Tata Group, and his dream will be fulfilled.

Expressing confidence that an important step has been taken towards the tourism and commercial progress of Mumbai through this ceremony, he congratulated Indian Hotels and the Tata Group.

Fadnavis in his speech said that the IHCL is operating Taj hotels in various parts of Maharashtra, country and abroad.

