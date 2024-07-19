Mumbai Congress: Vishalgad Fort flare-up politically motivated ahead of Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Concerned over the communal violence that rocked the Vishalgad Fort vicinity in Kolhapur earlier this week, Mumbai Congress on Friday termed the incident ‘politically motivated’ to incite trouble ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra slated later this year.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Mumbai Congress Working President Sufiyan M. Haider said the police must keep in mind the right-wing political angles in their probe which are seeking to polarise the voters in the run-up to the state elections due in October.

“Those who indulged in the violence cannot be followers of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The police and the state government must find out who were those people and book the real culprits responsible for the riots,” Haider said.

In a letter to DGP Rashmi Shukla, Haider said it was unfortunate how the violence was allowed to continue right in the presence of Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit, as he sought the officer's suspension for the purported lapses.

His contentions echoed the sentiments expressed by Congress MP from Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj, who regretted that “the riots could have been stopped, but it was not done” despite the police presence there.

“The unfortunate incidents happened when the Collector (Amol Yedge) was present. He should be transferred, and all the people whose homes, businesses, vehicles, and other properties were damaged/destroyed must be given proper compensation,” Haider demanded.

