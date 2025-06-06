Mumbai: CBI arrests Naval area engineer for Rs 4.5 lakh bribe (Lead)

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Junior Engineer, Naval Officers Family Residential Area, Mumbai, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a vendor for clearing his bills.

A case was registered on Thursday against the accused on the basis of a written complaint of the company representative, whose bills were pending.

The CBI said that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh from the complainant for clearing the pending bills of his firm, and after negotiation, he finally agreed to accept Rs 4.5 lakh.

On receiving a complaint from the company owner, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh.

He was arrested and produced before the Special CBI Judge, Mumbai, on Friday, the CBI said.

The Special Court Judge sent him to CBI custody till June 9.

Searches were also conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused in Mumbai and Roorkee in Uttarakhand, and incriminating documents were seized.

In a separate case, the CBI on Wednesday booked a recovery agent of a Gramin Bank in Uttar Pradesh for demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the release of Rs 4 lakh life insurance claim to a widower and his son.

Rahmat Ali, an employee of Prathama UP Gramin Bank, Branch-Dariyal, Rampur, was named in the complaint filed by Ashok Kumar, a resident of Rampur.

Ashok Kumar said Ali called him up after Rs 2 lakh each were transferred to his and his son Vishal Singh’s accounts.

“The bank employee claimed that he had put in extra efforts for the issue of the claim to the family. He also sought a bribe of Rs 20,000,” said Ashok Kumar in his complaint to the CBI.

A CBI verification report based on the complaint said, “The above facts prima facie, discloses commission of cognizable offences punishable under section 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), against Rahmat Ali, working as Recovery Agent for Prathama UP Gramin Bank (now Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank), Branch-Dariyal, Rampur, UP and unknown public servants and private persons.”

Ali was booked under provisions related to taking undue advantage by corrupt or illegal means.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.