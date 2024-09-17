Mumbai airport bags CII’s national award for Excellence in Energy Management

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Aspiring for ‘Net-Zero Emissions’ in the next five years, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has bagged the CII’s national award for Excellence in Energy Management, officials said here on Tuesday.

The CSMIA has been honoured with the prestigious Energy Efficient Unit Award for Excellence in Energy Management by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 25th CII National Awards at a function held in Hyderabad.

The award was given in recognition of the airport’s outstanding contributions towards sustainable energy management and proactive efforts in reducing its environmental footprint.

The official said that the CSMIA has taken several steps to optimise energy consumption, resulting in the reduction of 8.26 per cent net energy use in the last six years.

Even with passenger traffic on a steady rise, the CSMIA saves substantial energy of around 8.7 million (kWh) due to the consistent and sustainable approach towards energy efficiency measures.

Among these are the introduction of the ‘Taxiway Z’, a unique project aimed at improving On-Time Performance (OTP) while contributing to more sustainable airport operations.

The ‘Taxiway Z’ has significantly reduced the time it takes for aircraft to enter and exit the runway, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

Additionally, the airport's Flexible-use Apron has further reduced taxi times, cutting down emissions and boosting overall sustainability.

CSMIA has continuously invested in several energy efficient projects by replacing major conventional equipment with energy efficient products with cutting-edge technology.

“Winning this accolade marks a significant milestone in CSMIA's journey toward a sustainable future. Our focus on transformative, long-term initiatives, coupled with the diligent efforts of our team, has made this achievement possible,” the official said.

With sustainability at the core of CSMIA’s vision, it aspires to become ‘net-zero’ by 2029, and the CII recognition strengthens its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency while fully embracing renewable energy, he added.

The airport remains focussed on integrating innovative, energy-efficient practices across every aspect of its operations, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable aviation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.