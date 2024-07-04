MUDA case: My land’s value is Rs 62 cr, let govt return money we don’t want sites, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Thursday that the BJP's allegations regarding allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) were political and were not based on facts.

Speaking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, CM Siddaramaiah stated that the BJP lacks issues and acts on the RSS' behest.

“Should we not question if plots are made and distributed from our 3.16 acres of land? In that case, our land value is Rs 62 crore, let them give it back to us. The authorities agreed on the encroachment of our land in the official meeting and given sites under the 50:50 scheme. We agreed to it and have not asked them to provide sites in a specific location," CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

CM Siddaramaiah added, “When the sites were granted in 2021, the BJP was in power in the state. Then they had made the allotments and now they are claiming that it is against the law.

“We had not asked for the sites in Vijayanagar third or fourth stage in Mysuru city. We had asked to provide us sites under the 50:50 scheme. The charges are just political.”

When asked about the rule on allotment of sites in the locality where the land is acquired, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “We have not asked for sites at specific locations. If the allotment of sites in a specific location is deemed wrong, let them give us compensation.”

“In October 2023, the concerned minister made a written note that the allotment of sites under the 50:50 scheme should be cancelled. In case of this not being mentioned by the minister, let the authorities give us Rs 62 crore as per the law,” he asserted.

“The value of allotted sites is less than this amount. One acre of land has 44,000 square feet and we were allotted 38,264 square feet. I don’t know the value of allotted compensated land. Let them give Rs 62 crore,” the CM underlined.

The Karnataka BJP had on Thursday demanded CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

