MUDA case: K’taka BJP demands cancellation of sites allotted in 50:50 ratio

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Tuesday demanded that the Siddaramaiah government issue a notification for cancelling thousands of sites allotted by the MUDA under the 50:50 rule.

The BJP slammed the Congress government for delayed action against the former Commissioner of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The state government on Monday suspended former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in connection with serious charges against him during his tenure at the civic agency. Dinesh Kumar has been kept under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry. He also has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission.

Last week controversy erupted after the government’s move to promote this officer. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when asked about the issue, maintained that he was not aware of the development. Dinesh Kumar is alleged to have aided Siddaramaiah’s family and land sharks by violating all rules in terms of allotment. He is also charged with turning a blind eye to the repeated letters written by the District Commissioner of Mysuru regarding the allotment of sites in the ratio of 50:50.

BJP's State President B.Y. Vijayendra, taking to social media X, on Tuesday said, “The technical committee appointed during our BJP government had already submitted a detailed report to the Congress government on November 3, 2023, stating that the allocation of plots on a 50:50 ratio basis is against the rules. This report provided complete information on the massive corruption and illegalities taking place in the MUDA. The investigation report of the technical committee was gathering dust mirroring the corrupt practices of the Congress government. The report has now been released by us. After this, with no other option left, they have suspended former MUDA commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, one of the masterminds behind the illegalities in MUDA.”

“It is like "locking the stable after the horse has bolted," but at least now they have suspended one corrupt official. The government should immediately issue a notification to cancel the sale of thousands of plots distributed under the 50:50 ratio in MUDA,” he demanded.

"Among the reasons given for the suspension, the distribution of plots in violation of rules under the 50:50 ratio has been highlighted as a significant point. This indicates that the 14 plots previously granted to the wife of CM Siddaramaiah under the 50:50 ratio are entirely illegal and against the rules," he pointed out.

"What is peculiar is that no action has been taken against a former commissioner who allotted 14 plots to the family of the Chief Minister, but he was given all support and returns," Vijayendra stressed.

“Regarding this matter, why does respected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah need to wait for a court order? When the government itself has stated that the plots allotted to your wife are illegal and against the rules, you should now set aside your stubbornness, resign from your position, remove the disgrace that has come upon the honourable office of the Chief Minister of Karnataka, and preserve your dignity,” he lashed out.

The Karnataka High Court of Karnataka is looking into the MUDA case and the hearing was adjourned to September 9. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his consent to the prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah. In turn, CM Siddaramaiah has challenged the Governor’s order in the High Court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.