MUDA case: K’taka BJP continues attack on CM, seeks resignation

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Addressing the media, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka said, “I have not got the copy of the order in which the government has given its consent.”

“Thousands of crores worth of property has been given away and the Karnataka government has incurred heavy losses,” he alleged.

He stated that the District Commissioner of Mysuru had written to MUDA for cancellation of the 50:50 scheme allotments.

He sought clarification on why consent of the government was not taken for the same.

“The MUDA officials have not bothered to respond to the DC and they have not written any letter in this regard to the government,” Ashoka stated.

LoP Ashoka alleged that the land owned by CM Siddaramaiah’s wife was acquired initially and after acquisition, the land was de-notified.

“We don’t know on whose orders the de-notification was done. After de-notification, the MUDA has made infrastructure and a park. This has led to many suspicions as the de-notified land can’t be touched by the MUDA,” Ashoka stated.

“Even as it belonged to a prominent family it was acquired against the rules and the layout was made. Then MUDA President and Commissioner brought it into a 50:50 scheme against the compensation norm of 60:40. Under the 50:50 compensation scheme the MUDA will incur heavy losses,” Ashoka stated.

“When the decision was taken to adopt a 50:50 scheme, they were supposed to take the consent of the government. The Urban Development Minister has to give approval, followed by the order of the government. I have not found any orders. I am still asking for those documents,” Ashoka stated.

“The law says the compensation sites are to be given when acquisition is made. But, this land was not acquired at all. How is this possible? In 2023, the 50:50 scheme was cancelled by the government terming it as illegal. There seem to be a bunch of middlemen systematically operating,” Ashoka alleged.

He added, “If the role of any BJP and JD(S) leaders is found, arrest them first. There is no objection from our side. The MUDA land scam should be handed over to the CBI.”

BJP MLC, CT Ravi said it was not enough if clothes of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were clean as the scam amounting to thousands of crores had taken place at his native district Mysuru.

“To prove his innocence in the scam, CM Siddaramaiah will have to tender his resignation,” Ravi demanded.

“We will provide documents and bring out this scam. Initiate action, if the illegalities are committed under the BJP government,” he stated.

“Those who have committed the scam are close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Ravi stated.

