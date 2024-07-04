Debchandrima's lehenga in ‘Suhagan Chudail’ inspired by Aishwarya Rai's in 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Debchandrima Singha Roy, who wore a breathtaking 10 kg handmade red Rajwada lehenga for the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail's wedding sequence, shared that it gave the vibes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unforgettable look from the 2008 historical romance film 'Jodhaa Akbar'.

Debchandrima, who essays the role of Deeya, shared: "Wearing the 10 kg handmade Rajwada lehenga for the wedding sequence was both a challenge and a joy. It was incredibly heavy, but I felt like a true queen in this regal attire. It just gave off Aishwarya Rai’s 'Jodhaa Akbar' energy."

"The red lehenga was a standout amid the black outfits worn by everyone else. I hope the audiences enjoy this grand bridal moment as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life, Also, I am immensely grateful for all the love we are receiving from our viewers. Each day, we strive to work even harder to keep you entertained, so thank you very much for your appreciation and support," she added.

Debchandrima had also mastered the challenge of mobile van driving earlier, an integral skill for a crucial scene in the show. She had also fine-tuned her Hindi diction.

In the current storyline, the viewers will get to see Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) surrender himself to Nishigandha (Nia Sharma), leading Deeya to realise that Moksh always strives to protect her whenever he is in her control.

Nishigandha tricks the family into dressing in black and gathering at a cremation ground for a wedding. As Deeya arrives in her bridal attire to rescue Moksh, his life hangs in the balance.

It will be interesting to see whether Deeya will be able to save Moksh from Nishigandha’s evil plan.

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.