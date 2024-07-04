Laos gears up to host 57th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting

Vientiane, July 4 (IANS) Lao authorities have discussed preparations for the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, which will take place in Lao capital Vientiane from July 21 to 27.

Lao National Radio reported on Thursday that a preparatory meeting was held Wednesday and chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, reported Xinhua news agency.

During the meeting, participants were briefed about the progress made by sub-committees in preparation for the major regional events. The preparatory work covers accommodation for ministers and delegations from more than 34 countries, delegate vehicles, transport, communication and internet facilities, among others.

Speaking at the meeting, Saleumxay urged relevant authorities to continue their efforts in preparing for the upcoming regional events.

