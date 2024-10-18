MUDA case: BJP’s Lal Singh Arya demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) BJP SC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha member Lal Singh Arya said on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has indirectly admitted to the MUDA land case by returning his Mysuru plots.

Speaking to the media during the BJP membership drive event in Bengaluru, Arya said the Chief Minister should not continue in his position due to the allegations of his involvement in the scams and demanded the Chief Minister’s immediate resignation.

He criticised the Congress party, saying that it is not only anti-Dalit but also against reservations.

Arya claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a speech in the U.S., expressed intentions to remove reservations, revealing the Congress party's anti-reservation stance once again.

He further accused Congress of misappropriating funds from the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation.

Arya said that Congress leaders like former late prime ministers Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi have all spoken against reservations. With the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi now talking about the removal of reservations, the Congress party has fully embraced its anti-reservation history, he alleged.

He also highlighted the BJP's achievements, stating that the party has enrolled over 90 crore primary members across the country.

He mentioned that people from all sections of society are being attracted to the BJP and are joining as members.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council member N. Ravikumar questioned whether Siddaramaiah might have the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari, but asked if he also had the blessings of the court, Lokayukta, or CBI.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Malleswaram, he said: "We are demanding that the MUDA scam be handed over to the CBI for investigation. It is becoming evident to everyone that Siddaramaiah has committed countless wrongdoings. However, Siddaramaiah continues to claim that he has done nothing wrong and that he has the blessings of Chamundeshwari."

Ravikumar further added: "It has become publicly known that Siddaramaiah is morally and legally caught red-handed, having committed several wrongs as per court orders. People can’t even imagine how aggressively Siddaramaiah would have attacked if BJP leaders were caught in a similar situation."

He also mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the Mysuru MUDA office to gather original documents. On one side, the ED is conducting raids, and on the other side, the Lokayukta is investigating. Two different courts have already ruled that Siddaramaiah is at fault, he explained.

