MTDC offers 50 per cent discount for women tourists on International Women's Day

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a 50 per cent discount on accommodation costs at its facilities across the state from March 1 to 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Various tourism initiatives will also be conducted under this scheme. This initiative is part of the "Aai" Women-Centric/Gender-Inclusive Tourism Policy, said state Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Friday.

Minister Desai stated, "MTDC has implemented the 'Aai' women-centric tourism policy to make travel safer, more convenient, and more memorable for women tourists. In 2024, this special Women's Day discount received a tremendous response, benefiting over 1,500 women tourists. Based on this positive response, the scheme will be continued in 2025 as well."

Women tourists can avail of discounts by booking through www.mtdc.co. The 50 per cent discount will be available not only from March 1 to 8 but also on 22 other selected days throughout the year, totalling 30 days of benefits. The specific dates for these additional days will be announced on MTDC's website.

MTDC will also provide stall facilities for women's self-help groups at tourist destinations. Additionally, heritage walks, adventure tourism, educational tours, and tourism guidance training will be organised, with opportunities for women guides and water tourism trainers. Special games and entertainment activities will also be held for women.

Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Naik emphasised the government's efforts to increase women's participation in the tourism sector.

He stated that MTDC operates women-run tourist accommodations in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kharghar (Navi Mumbai). These facilities are entirely managed by women, handling resort management, security, taxi services, housekeeping, and hospitality. This initiative has created employment opportunities for women in the tourism industry.

Tourism Department principal secretary Atul Patne said, "Creating a safe and inclusive tourism environment for women travellers is a key objective of MTDC. The 'Aai' policy will provide more opportunities and encouragement for women tourists."

MTDC Managing Director Manojkumar Suryawanshi added, "Since March 8 is a holiday, several women tourists are expected to travel. This initiative will be a great opportunity for them."

