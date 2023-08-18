MSRTC employee run over by train at Mumbai's Sion station

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was run over by a local train at the Sion station here, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said here on Friday.

The incident took place when the now-deceased got into an altercation with a couple.

Twenty-six-year-old Dinesh Rathod fell on the tracks after the alleged assailant hit him during the fight on August 16. The accused, 31-year-old Avinash Mane, along with his wife Sheetal, has been detained by the Mumbai Police.

According to GRP officials, Sheetal Mane was engaged in a verbal argument with the MSRTC staff after disembarking at the Sion station. Upon seeing Rathod assaulting his wife, Avinash Mane intervened leading to a furious fight between the two men.

During the altercation, Mane reportedly punched Rathod who lost his balance and fell on the tracks, where he was subsequently crushed under a moving suburban train.

The entire incident was captured on the station's CCTV camera.

