MP: In yet another case, stray dogs spotted carrying human baby's body

Bhopal, March 15 (IANS) In yet another horrifying incident, stray dogs were seen carrying the remains of a newborn human baby into the government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

This is the second such case in three days.

According to reports, on Saturday noon, in a disturbing incident at Khargone District Hospital the stray dogs were seen carrying the dead body of the neonatal.

More distressing part in the incident is that the infant's body was discovered with a leg, a hand and neck severed.

The dogs might have consumed the body parts of the infant.

Speaking to IANS, Rohit Lakhare, Sub-Divisional Police Officer told that a thorough investigation has been launched.

Teams have been deployed to gather information, and all records of baby deliveries at the hospital over the past week have been summoned.

Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital and surrounding areas.

The police official dismissed the possibility that the infant was a result of an abortion, or foeticide citing the full development of the body, and confirmed that doctors and hospital staff are being questioned.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the infant may have been delivered in the hospital's maternity ward before a family member abandoned the lifeless body in an open area.

The officer said the stray dogs were seen carrying the body at around 3:30 p.m. and upon receiving this harrowing information, the Jaitapur police quickly reached the scene and secured the body in the post-mortem room.

A panel of doctors will conduct the autopsy of whatever remains in the body to uncover further details.

A similar incident occurred in Rewa town when a stray dog was seen carrying body of a newborn human baby with its lower limbs missing.

The police had suspected the body might have been digged out by dogs from nearby cremation area of Beehar river in Rewa.

The police and the hospital staff in this case have informed the local municipal authorities to tackle the menace of stray dogs.

