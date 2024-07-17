MP: Women strip at collector’s office over tribal youth’s custodial death

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) Women family members of the tribal youth, who died in police custody, on Wednesday stripped naked as a mark of protests outside the District Collector’s Office in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.

The protest turned ugly when some women stripped their clothes at the collector’s office which prompted security personnel to disperse the protesters.

The collector met the aggrieved family at his office and received a written complaint. However, when the police personnel asked the protesters to leave, the protesters resisted, which led to a clash. During the clash, at least two cops were injured.

Sources told IANS that at least 25 women have been booked for creating a ruckus at the collector’s office on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Deva Parathi, died in police custody on Sunday after he was brutally beaten up by the police in custody. However, the police said Deva died of cardiac arrest.

The victim had complained about chest pain while being taken by the police for questioning, following which, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

Police had arrested Deva along with one of his relatives, Gangaram, on alleged theft charges. The family members had demanded that an FIR should be registered against the local police.

Police said that the victim’s family had initially sought an autopsy to be done in Bhopal but later agreed to a magisterial probe after assurances from authorities.

“Deva and Gangaram were taken into custody for questioning over a theft charges. During the recovery of the stolen items, Deva reportedly complained of chest pain. He was first taken to the Myana Hospital and then to the district hospital, where he was treated. The doctors also administered CPR for 45 minutes but could not save him. He also had seven criminal cases against him at various police stations,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mann Singh Thakur said.

