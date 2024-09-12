MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued

Bhopal, Sep 12 (IANS) The wall of an old and abandoned fort collapsed in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, claiming three lives. While two persons have been rescued, at least six to eight people are still trapped under the debris.

Local police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway. The incident was noticed by local residents when they were out for a morning walk around 4 a.m.

It is a century-old building known as 'Rajgarh Ka Quila'. The abandoned building was in decapitated condition for the last several years.

"Hearing heavy sound when I came out from home, I saw the wall has collapsed. People trapped under debris were screaming. Other people also came and we tried to rescue the victims. Two bodies were recovered so far," said an eyewitness.

Former Minister Narottam Mishra, who hails from Datia told IANS that he has spoken to Datia District Collector Veerendra Kumar Mishra and SP Sandeep Makeen.

Video footages surfaced showing that the rescue operation is still underway. As the surrounding area of the building was encroached, the rescue operation is going on slowly.

A JCB machine was needed to push the debris, however, it could reach the spot due to the lack of space, a local resident said. Local MLA Rajendra Bharti had also reached the spot.

