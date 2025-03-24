MP: Two woman doctors killed in car accident in Shivpuri, four others injured

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) A tragic car accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday, leading to the death of two women doctors and injuries to four other doctors, the police confirmed.

According to information, the accident took place near Lukwasa village under Kolaras police station.

The car was travelling from Ayodhya to Ujjain when the accident occurred.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said: "The accident took place in Kolaras police station area at around 7:30 a.m. In the accident, Tanvi Acharya (50) died on the spot, while Neelam Pandit (55) died in the hospital."

According to reports, all the doctors are residents of Maharashtra. They were on a pilgrimage. They had started their journey about 15 days ago to visit religious sites in Uttar Pradesh.

The injured included Uday Joshi (64) and his wife Seema Joshi (59), residents of Dadar in Mumbai, Subodh Pandit (62) from Vasai in Palghar district and Atul Acharya (55) from Bhiwandi in Thane district, SDOP Yadav said, adding that they were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Shivpuri.

After visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the group was heading towards Ujjain for Mahakal Darshan. Around 8:30 a.m., near Lukwasa village, Atul Acharya, who was driving the car, reportedly dozed off, leading to the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

