MP: Three of a family killed, two injured in lightning incident

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old child, lost their lives in Bara village under the Semariya police station area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh after being struck by lightning.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Vasudeva, aged thirty-two, his wife Jyoti Vasudeva, twenty-six, and their son Kishan Vasudeva, aged eight.

The tragic incident occurred when the three were standing under a mango tree near their field. Lightning struck them, and they died instantly.

Two other family members, Naina Vasudeva, aged two, and Premlal Vasudeva, aged fifty-five, sustained injuries in the accident.

Reports suggested that Premlal’s wife was also injured, but police denied this claim. The injured individuals were initially taken to the Primary Health Centre in Semariya. However, due to their critical condition, they were later referred to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in Rewa for further treatment.

“The victims lived in a makeshift hut in Bara village. The incident took place around one-thirty in the afternoon, when they were under a mango tree. They died on the spot,” Umesh Prajapati, the sub-divisional officer (police) of Sirmaur, told IANS.

The adverse weather conditions continued in Madhya Pradesh on the fifth day of Nautapa or nine days of heat, when, according to Hindu astronomy, this phase begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra (constellation), leading to a surge in temperatures and marking the peak of summer heat in India.

Normally, this period begins on May 25 till June 8. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms was reported in several districts, including Chhatarpur, Satna, Sagar, Mauganj, Rajgarh, Sheopur, and Guna.

Meanwhile, due to bad weather, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had to cancel his visit to Chhatarpur, a senior official said, as the helipad in Gaurihar of the district became flooded.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in various districts, including Sheopur, Sagar, Pandhurna, Damoh, and Raisen.

Wind speeds are expected to reach sixty kilometres per hour or more. The weather department has also warned of rain in several districts, including Agar-Malwa, Morena, Neemuch, Guna, Shajapur, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Panna, Betul, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Dindori, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj, Narsinghpur, and Umaria in the coming hours.

The situation remains critical as weather patterns continue to be unpredictable for another four days.

